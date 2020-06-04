Heather Morris Takes Aim at Glee Co-Star Lea Michele: 'She Should Be Called Out'

In what is becoming a daily occurence, another Glee alum is speaking out about Lea Michele.

Heather Morris, who starred on all six seasons of the FOX drama alongside Michele, has opened up about the actress being "unpleasant to work with."

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else," Morris said, hours after Michele issued an apology following multiple former co-workers coming forward about working with her.

"With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."

Morris reiterated, however, that "it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."

She concluded, "But, at the current moment it's implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..."

The whole thing started when Michele tweeted support of the protestors following the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end," Michele wrote, along with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Samantha Marie Ware, an actress who stared alongside Michele on the final season of Glee was unimpressed with her comments, and opened up about what it was like to work with the actress.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!" Ware tweeted.

"CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--- IN MY WIG!'

Ware said that the incident was among "OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD."

The tweet quickly went viral, and other people who worked opposite Michele opened up about their own experiences of working with the actress.

"GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” F--- YOU LEA," said Dabier.

Amber Riley responded with some GIFs in the comments, and Lea's reputation seemed forever tarnished.

She was fired as a spokeswoman from HelloFresh, and she issued an apology that many thought wasn't a genuine one.

One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.

When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time.

But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.

Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.

Like we already said, the apology did not go down well. At all.

Ware was unimpressed with the wording of the supposed apology, mostly because the actress seemed to allude that she was not to blame for her bad behavior, and that her actions had not been interpreted correctly.

"Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" Ware wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to a GoFundMe campaign for James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed in Omaha, Nebraska, over the weekend while participating in a protest over the murder of Floyd.

If Lea thought breaking her silence would do her career any favors, then it appears she was mistaken.

What are your thoughts on these comments from people who have worked with her?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.