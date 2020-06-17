Law & Order Organized Crime: Elliot Stabler to Suffer 'Personal Loss' in SVU Spinoff

NBC's relationship with Dick Wolf will continue to expand during the 2020-21 TV season.

As previously reported, Christopher Meloni is reprising his Elliot Stabler role from Law & Order: SVU in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Plot details have been scarce on the new series, but NBC has finally offered up a logline for fans.

The drama features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved "Law & Order: SVU" role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

A personal loss could be the inciting incident that gets Elliot back in the swing of things, but we can't help but wonder who he's losing.

If you watch Law & Order: SVU online, you know he had a lot of people in his life, so this could be anyone.

What we would like, however, is for Elliot and Olivia to cross paths because they were the best duo on TV when they worked in the same department.

Given that NBC has confirmed the latest spinoff will be airing out of SVU in the fall, it should allow for some natural crossovers.

It has worked well for #OneChicago on Wednesdays, so why not?

The best part of the logline, however, is that we know Elliot will have to face up to the changes in the world of law as he rebuilds his life.

SVU always tackled timely cases, and it appears that Organized Crime will be following suit.

It's somewhat surprising knowing that the series is coming to the air this year. With the Covid-19 pandemic, FOX and The CW have banished original returning shows to 2021.

But NBC and CBS are taking a confident approach when it comes to bringing shows back later this year.

