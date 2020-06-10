Lincoln Rhyme and Perfect Harmony Canceled at NBC

NBC has announced the fate of two bubble shows, and it's not good news.

The Peacock network has canceled Lincoln Rhyme and Perfect Harmony after their freshman runs.

Lincoln Rhyme starred Grimm's Russell Hornsby as the titular criminal profiler, who became paralyzed after a run-in with a serial murderer known as The Bone Collector years before the series started.

When The Bone Collector became active again, Lincoln was called back into service, with his police partner Amelia (played by The Vampire Diaries' Arielle Kebbel) playing his right hand in the quest to find and take down the killer.

Across its 10-episode run, Lincoln Rhyme averaged a 0.5 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers. These were decent numbers for Friday, so the series was thought to be in the running for a renewal.

Unfortunately, the delayed ratings were not as strong as NBC had hoped, and that is likely to blame for the cancellation after a single season.

That being said, the on-air ratings were not far off from what The Blacklist did in Friday slot earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Perfect Harmony, starred West Wing grad Bradley Whitford as a former Princeton music professor who whips a small-town choir into shape.

The cast also included Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, and Rizwan Manji.

The ratings were soft from the jump, with it averaging just 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating across 13 episodes.

The January series finale did 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. As a result, it was not expected to continue.

The cancellations mean that Manifest, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Council of Dads, and Indebted are still on the bubble.

Manifest and Zoey are expected to continue, but unfortunately, Council of Dads and Indebted have not been heavy hitters in the ratings.

NBC previously renewed This Is Us, Chicago Fire, Med, PD, New Amsterdam, Superstore, SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, and Good Girls.

What are your thought on these cancellations?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.