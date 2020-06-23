Lucifer Officially Renewed for Season 6: What's the Catch?

The devil has cheated death again.

A year after announcing Lucifer has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Netflix has changed course and ordered a sixth season of the popular drama series.

This time, however, the streamer maintains that Lucifer Season 6 will be the "FINAL final" season in a social media post.

"The devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."

The renewal comes months after rumors came to light that Netflix was reconsidering the final season announcement.

Fans campaigned after Netflix ordered Season 5 as the end of the show, and it appears the streamer is giving the passionate fans everything they've ever wanted.

Despite the renewal rumors, it seemed like the revival was in jeopardy when a contract dispute between Warner Bros. TV and Tom Ellis broke out.

Naturally, fans started to wonder whether the lead role would be recast.

I think I can speak for ALL Lucifer fans when I say that someone replacing Ellis would have been the worst course of action.

Lucifer started its life on FOX, but it was canceled after three seasons. The show had a lot of fans across the globe, so they campaigned for the series to be saved.

Fortunately, Netflix played ball and picked up a fourth season.

Netflix actually announced a premiere date for Season 5 earlier this week after months of radio silence. The first eight episodes will bow Friday, August 21, meaning fans will have been without a fresh episode for 15 months.

Lucifer Season 4 ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight weeks in a row, allowing it to become the app’s the most-binged program of 2019.

The series focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), a beautiful and powerful angel who was cast out of Heaven for betrayal. As the Devil, he gets bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell for millennia.

He resigns his throne in defiance to his father (God) and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he ends up running his own nightclub called "Lux". He becomes involved in a murder case with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and is subsequently invited to be a consultant to the LAPD.

Throughout the series, several celestial and demonic threats come to Los Angeles; at the same time, Lucifer and Chloe end up appreciating and being happy with each other.

