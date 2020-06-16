NBC Fall Schedule: SVU Spinoff, Manifest, and More!

With production slowly but surely getting underway on TV shows that were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBC has announced its fall schedule.

Unlike FOX and The CW, the network is planning on bringing back much of its original programming later this year, with one new drama joining the fall lineup.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, and it will be paired with its parent series on Thursday nights.

This will allow the two shows to have natural crossovers in a similar way to the #OneChicago franchise on Wednesday nights.

Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. will be staying put on Wednesdays, which makes sense.

All three have posted solid ratings, so NBC does not need to do anything with them.

Mondays will see Manifest return in the fall after being banished to midseason for the 2019-20 TV season. This is great news for fans because they will not have to wait that long to find out what happens next.

NBC tried to launch Bluff City Law in the slot last fall, but it failed to garner much traction.

With two hours of Law & Order on Thursdays, the network is scaling back its comedy roster and will press on with a one-hour comedy block on the night.

"With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall,” entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

For now, all of these shows are slated to return in the fall.

Have a look at the full schedule below.

MONDAY

8-10 p.m.: The Voice

10-11 p.m.: Manifest*

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: The Voice

9-10 p.m.: This Is Us*

10-11 p.m.: New Amsterdam*

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: Chicago Med*

9-10 p.m.: Chicago Fire*

10-11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.*

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m.: Superstore*

8:30-9 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU*

10-11 p.m.: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME*

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: The Blacklist*

9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC*

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery*

10-11 p.m.: Saturday Night Live* (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m.: Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

On tap for midseason: Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, KENAN, MR. MAYOR, SMALL FORTUNE, THAT’S MY JAM, TRUE STORY, YOUNG ROCK, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Previously canceled: A.P. Bio (picked up at Peacock), Blindspot, Bluff City Law, The Good Place (ended), The InBetween, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, and Will & Grace

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.