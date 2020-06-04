Patrick Dempsey Drama Devils Picked Up by The CW

It's official.

Patrick Dempsey is returning to U.S. TV.

The CW has picked up Devils, an international thriller, that will air as part of the network's pandemic-proof fall schedule.

Devils is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi, The First King: Birth of an Empire, Suburra), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair).

After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.

The series also stars Laia Costa (Victoria, Newness), Kasia Smutniak (Loro, Perfetti Sconosciuti), Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing, Sherlock), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Paul Chowdhry (Live at the Apollo, Swinging with the Finkels), Pia Mechler (Everything Is Wonderful), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny), and Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049).

Based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, DEVILS is produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS.

Created by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, Ezio Abbate, the series is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky.

DEVILS is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international distribution of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Following is The CW’s revised primetime line-up for Fourth Quarter 2020, including the addition of Devils now on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm, ET/PT).

Additional changes to the previously announced Fourth Quarter, include Dead Pixels, which will now premiere this Summer, Two Sentence Horror Stories moving to Sundays, and Masters Of Illusion, which is already slated for Fridays this Summer, will remain in same time period for the Fall, while World's Funniest Animals moves to 9:00pm on Friday.

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA

