Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 Review: Crash Into Me

It's the final night of CrashCon on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12.

But a convention about aliens isn't very fun when you are one.

With Jesse Manes planning on blowing up anyone with alien DNA, the event becomes a fight for survival. But what else is new?

If your heart wasn't racing during the final moments of "Crash Into Me," then, like Max, you need to get your heart checked.

The episode before a season finale often provides some type of closure for the current storyline so the finale can set up a new one.

But the last fifteen minutes was nonstop chaos that left viewers wondering which characters will survive the season finale.

As much as we hate to admit it, Jesse Manes is a smart man. Smarter than everyone originally gave him credit. The term "evil genius" was invented for a reason.

Jesse wanted the aliens dead. He cares more about their demise than he has about his own family. But when you hate someone or something that much, death is too light of a punishment.

Alex, tonight at CrashCon your dad plans to release a toxin that kills anyone with alien DNA. Michael Permalink: Your dad plans to release a toxin that kills anyone with alien DNA.

Liz's realization of Jesse's true intentions came about cleverly.

Roswell often addresses the topic of immigration reform, as Arturo was an illegal immigrant struggling to obtain his green card.

By acknowledging Max's privilege as a white man and a former police officer, the show was able to kill two birds with one stone.

Discussing how Rosa was unfairly blamed and stereotyped due to her ethnicity, led Liz and Max to discover that there was much more to Jesse's plan.

Michael: You can say it, Liz. It's okay, it's fair. Rosa got blamed. White people didn't. I get it.

Liz: I know you're on my side, but you don't get this. And that's not your fault, that's just the reality of our experiences. If I mess up, if I so much as roll through a stop sign, it reflects badly on any Mexican that came before me. And it hurts any Mexican who comes after me. Permalink: Rosa got blamed. White people didn't. I get it.

It's always been clear that Jesse cares about fame, rather than people.

While he does hate the alien species, his reasons for taking them out have little to do with the safety of humans.

As Liz does in her way, Jesse wants to be praised.

Making the aliens out to be terrorists, destroying them, and coming off as a national hero accomplishes everything he wants.

If Helena didn't get involved, it could have even been foolproof.

Michael: They're safe. Your mom doesn't want to hurt them.

Rosa: So, I don't get it. Did she want to kill aliens?

Michael: No, she's avenging her murdered lover.

Isobel: Oh my God, I love a good telenovela. Permalink: No, she's avenging her murdered lover.

But now that there's more than one explosive device at CrashCon, everyone is in danger. Literally.

Maria's bravery and the lengths she'll go to to keep others safe is often overlooked. Maria DeLuca isn't only her own hero. She's also everyone else's.

Despite Max yelling at her to run to safety, Maria charged right for the atomizer without a second thought. Maria's genetically infused alien DNA puts her in as much danger as Michael, Max, and Isobel, yet she didn't hesitate.

But will throwing the atomizer in the field be enough to save them? What's the range on that thing?

Michael: Who's DNA is that poison you're making gonna target?

Charlie: Judging from conversations I've heard between Helena and Flint, it's alien DNA. Like, literal aliens. Permalink: It's alien DNA. Like, literal aliens.

Regardless of if she managed to help the others, Maria is still in danger. She's the closest one to the device, and she collapsed nearly seconds after throwing it. Thankfully, Jenna was there, as she seems to pop up in times of convenience.

Then there's Max, who has Liz by his side.

Unless Roswell plans on killing Max off for good, they'll find a way to revive him. The real issue is whether or not Liz will be able to tear herself away from him to save the rest of her friends.

Liz know's what losing Max feels like, and as she stated earlier, she's not sure if she could survive losing him again. When Max sacrificed his life for Rosa's, a large part of Liz's anger came from Max not including her in his decision.

Would she have been able to choose between them? Probably not. So Max didn't ask for Liz's input because he didn't want her to be burdened with the consequences of her choice.

But now, Liz is faced with that dilemma for real, and Max isn't there to take away one of her options.

The stakes of this season finale are much higher than any episodes that have come before it. This time, everyone's life is in danger, and it's possible that some characters may not make it out of Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 alive.

Stray Thoughts:

Kyle and Steph's relationship has never been particularly swoon-worthy, but Kyle applying Steph's makeup because she couldn't do it herself was an incredibly sweet moment. Kyle Valenti is the most underrated character on the series. Please, connect him to the main storyline more. It's not hard to do.

Speaking of Steph, she was supposedly going to CrashCon. Is she alright?

Isobel and Maria's witty banter has become a highlight of the season. For two people who claim to hate each other, they help each other out an awful lot.

What's going to happen to Charlie? Flint is the only one who knows she's trapped in a burning house and considering that he put her there, he's not going to be the one to save her. Will Charlie be a causality of the season finale? It's likely.

Michael's love for Alex, and vice versa, is impossible to ignore. No matter what they are, it's clear that they'll always be each other's person.

It's your turn, Roswell fanatics! What did you think of "Crash Into Me"?

Is Max really dead? What about Maria?

What do you think will happen on the season 2 finale? Are there any other questions that you hope will be answered?

