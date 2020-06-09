Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Who targeted the festival?

Lives were on the line on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 when Liz and Max joined forces to learn more about who wanted to cause pain and destruction. 

Helping a Friend - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Maria and Isobel joined forces to learn more about the night Mimi disappeared. 

Elsewhere, Michael was forced to do someone else's bidding. 

Who stepped in to help him this time?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Charlie: In the right hands, my weapon could reduce innocent civilian casualties and save our troops.
Michael: I'm guessing these are not the right hands.

I want us to be a team. I want us to make big choices together, and I don't want to go anywhere you're not going to follow me.

Liz

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12

