The Baker and the Beauty: ABC Boss Explains Cancellation as Fans Rally to Save It

Don't count The Baker and the Beauty out just yet.

Despite ABC canceling the series after a single season earlier this week, fans are ready to find the series a new home.

But before we get to that, we finally have some insight into why the series was canceled prematurely.

ABC boss Karey Burke revealed to Deadline that the primary issue was the ratings.

“The Baker and the Beauty is a show I was personally very fond of, it’s a very sweet and hopeful and inspired and optimistic show that I wish we had been able to find a bigger audience for,” she told the outlet.

The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 averaged 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, making it ABC's lowest-rated drama.

The series did get a bump in delayed viewing, but it was not enough for the show to continue at ABC.

Nathalie Kelley took to Twitter in the aftermath of the cancellation announcement with the following:

Guys we appreciate the love and well wishes following ABC’s decision not to renew us for a second season.

But honestly their loss will be someone else’s gain, so stay hopeful and activated about the show while we find it the right home! Love u all.

Fans are already campaigning for another network to swoop in and save the day with a petition that has already clocked in at over 70,000 signatures. Sign it here.

Based on the Israeli series, the series starred Victor Rasuk (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Stalker) as Daniel Garcia, a regular Joe who works at his parents’ Cuban bakery in Miami.

On the night that his girlfriend Vanessa proposes to him by singing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” in the middle of a fancy restaurant, Daniel bumps into the beautiful Noa Hamilton (Dynasty‘s Nathalie Kelley), a model-turned-fashion mogul who is coming off a highly publicized split with her cheating actor boyfriend.

An unlikely romance between the baker and the beauty kicks off.

The robust cast also included Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) as Noa’s manager Lewis, Carlos Gómez (The Glades), Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane, The Division), David Del Rio (The Troop), and Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s father Rafael, mother Mari, brother Mateo and younger sister Natalie, respectively.

