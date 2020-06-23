The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Delayed to 2021

Viewers will have to wait considerably longer to find out what becomes of June.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 has officially been postponed to 2021.

Originally set for this fall, the series had barely begun production the season when the Covid-19 outbreak forced production to be halted.

The news broke during Hulu's Newsfronts presentation.

Elisabeth Moss recently opened up about production being halted, admitting that she has no idea when it could resume.

"We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot," she explained to Extra.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human’s life is worth a TV show."

"We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody."

The delay is not much of a surprise given the circumstances, but the road to completing work on the season is not going to be easy.

Most of the cast are busy, appearing in multiple projects at once, meaning that it might be tough to get schedules to align to allow The Handmaid's Tale to continue.

With so much uncertainty, there's no indication on whether it will resume production this year.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 was not as well-received as the first two seasons, so fans will have all eyes on the new season to see whether it can bounce back creatively.

The series is one of the biggest shows on TV, so maybe the changes in production will give the creative forces more time to work on some of the scripts to make sure they are up there as some of the best.

With the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak, most TV shows wrapped their most recent seasons with incomplete episode orders.

The Bold and the Beautiful is back in production after a three-month hiatus, but it has not been without hurdles.

After one day back in production, it was pulled again to ramp up the testing for the cast and crew, to ensure the safety of everyone associated with the series.

