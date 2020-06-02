Tiger King Stunner: Carole Baskin Awarded the Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

The insanity continues following the success of Netflix's Tiger King.

The series became a worldwide phenomenon upon its launch, and the drama has continued to gather steam in the months since.

Carole Baskin will soon take control of the zoo formerly operated by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as "Joe Exotic."

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in its lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, (GWDC).

The order gives Baskin control of around 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to the animal park which currently houses a lot of big cats.

GWDC must "vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order...Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land," the court order said.

The judge who granted control to Baskin found that the property was fraudulently transfered to Maldonado-Passage's mother several years ago.

Baskin has also been awarded several cabins and vehicles, according to the court records.

Baskin and Maldonado-Passage have locked horns for years, with Baskin criticizing the way he ran his business.

The feud became a wild court battle, with Exotic arguing that Baskin was out to destroy his business through a smear campaign, as well as videos she posted online.

Baskin said that Exotic was abusing animals and was using tigers for profit.

The plot continued to thicken when Exotic was convicted in 2019 of hing a hitman to murder Baskin, and is serving a 22-year sentence for the murder attempt and crimes that also include animal abuse.

Court documents allege that Exotic tried to pay a hitman $3000 to kill Baskin, and that he shot and killed five tigers.

As if that wasn't bad enough, they also allege that he sold baby lemurs and forged paperwork to say that they were donated.

Joe transfered the zoo's land to his mother and Jeff Lowe, something the judge deemed to be fraudulent.

Lowe has been in control of the land and recently re-opened and renamed the zoo, Tiger King Park.

"We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer," Lowe tells TMZ of the decision.

"We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma, behind the World’s largest casino."

Tiger King launched in March and became an instant hit for Netflix, with the streamer later ordering a reunion special.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.