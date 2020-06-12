Tinsley Mortimer Quits The Real Housewives of New York

We knew it was coming, but it's still tough to hear!

Tinsley Mortimer has quit The Real Housewives of New York City, and is leaving the Big Apple behind for Chicago.

The reality star revealed the news Thursday night.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Tinsley wrote in a caption for a series of videos and photos via Instagram.

"Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv"

She then encouraged her followers to swipe through the videos and photos "for a trip down memory lane."

"I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃 🏰👸❤️💍🙏" she concluded.

Sonja Morgan, Tinsley's co-star on the hit Bravo series commented, "And without me you wouldn’t have met. So happy for you girl. 💞 You got the fairytale."

"Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms 🙋‍♀️I got you on #rhony and my co star Introduced you to Scott the man 💓💓💓 May all your dreams come true. I’m always here 😘"

Thursday's episode of the series also chronicled Tinsley's decision to exit New York to live with Scott Kluth, who she recently reunited with on the show.

"Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it," she said during the installment to Leah McSweeney.

"I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when but I know that we are going to be together and I know we are going to make this work."

While Leah was happy for Tinsley, Dorinda Medley did not seem to care.

"I don't want to talk about it," Medley explained, admitting that the will-they-won't-they aspect of Tinsley and Scott's relationship made her struggle to believe the news.

"I really want to make it disappear. Just don't bring life to it."

Leah was actually the only supportive cast member initially, with everyone else showing a great deal of skepticism about the move, especially given how sudden it was.

"With Scott, so much has happened so fast," Mortimer continued during the episode.

"I know that if I don't take this moment right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life. I have to listen to myself and what I want and nobody else."

"It's been a great ride and I'm just so happy for where I am right now and for my future," she adds.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York online, you know the relationship between Tinsley and Scott has never been excellent.

But it appears that they have managed to put the past behind them and are ready to move on.

The exit of Tinsley comes less than a year after it was announced that Bethenny Frankel was leaving the series behind.

Leah has been a great addition to the cast, but it seems like a major overhaul could be on the way for Season 13.

What do you think of the news?

Hit the comments.

RHONY airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.