Vanessa Morgan Bashes Riverdale for Making Black Characters 'Sidekicks,' Reveals She's the 'Least Paid' Regular

Vanessa Morgan is taking a stand against racial inequality.

The Riverdale actress took to Twitter Sunday to say that “tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people."

"Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

The actress did not name Riverdale on Sunday, but she did in a reply on Tuesday.

“Too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least. Girl I could go on for days.”

Morgan also took a stand against vile trolls who labeled her former Riverdale co-star Ashleigh Murray a diva.

"The pussycats were written off because @iamamurray is a known diva and didn't wait to share the screen with other talented women even on Katy Keene she barely shares scenes with other women because she's a diva," reads a since-deleted tweet.

'You don't know what the f*** your talking about and don't talk about my friend like that. Another thing i hate BLACK women being called DIVAS for sticking up for themselves," Morgan shot back at the user, adding:

"Maybe the show should write for her like the white characters. You picked the wrong day get off my page."

Murray also responded to the person who leveled the comments at her.

"Lol you clearly have me mixed up with someone else," Murray wrote.

"I love the Pussycats more than any show ever did. If it were up to me, we'd have our own show. And you obviously don't watch Katy Keene because sis is surrounded by women. So f*** all the way off," Murray added.

Murray left Riverdale behind to join the cast of spinoff Katy Keene.

Morrgan, meanwhile, arrived on the show during Riverdale Season 2 as Toni Topaz, before being promoted to series regular the following season.

The actress told fans not to take her comments out on her fellow cast members.

“My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends, she tweeted.

"They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”

Riverdale has been renewed for Season 5.

