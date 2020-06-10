Vanessa Morgan Poised to Replace Ruby Rose on Batwoman, Report Alleges

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan is reportedly in talks to lead the cast of Batwoman.

The Cinema Spot reports The CW is eying Morgan to star as Ryan Wilder, the brand new character that is being created to take up the mantle of Batwoman after Ruby Rose's sudden departure.

The outlet also reports Morgan will do a screen test for the role with the other members of the Batwoman cast.

Morgan, who currently stars as Toni Topaz on Riverdale, recently blasted the Archie Comics TV adaptation for reducing black characters to "sidekicks."

She also revealed that there is a significant gap in pay between herself and her fellow cast members.

The actress ultimately said that she would not be taking on roles going forward unless they accurately depict black people.

In response, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa vowed to do better.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her," his statement reads.

"We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

He continued: "CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller."

"Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to [Black Lives Matter], but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

Morgan's storyline as Toni was not completed on Riverdale Season 4, but if this report is to be believed, she could be gearing up to exit the series.

Initially, it was reported that Batwoman would be recasting the Kate Kane character.

However, it was recently revealed that Kane would be written out and that a new character would arrive in Gotham City to take up the Batwoman mantle.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," reads a leaked casting document that dropped before the new character was confirmed.

"With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits."

"Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined."

"An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Rose announced she was exiting the drama series in May after one season in the role.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.