Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did the Legends manage to save themselves from the Fates?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14, things continued to change for them when they were transported back to a 1984-eque world. 

The Legends were forced to convince the civilians to trust them and to stand up for their right to choose. 

With the Encores gearing up for a comeback, it was do or die time for everyone involved. 

How did the bombshells affect the Arrowverse?

You know, if you make life bleak enough, people become so focused on survival they forget they can revolt.

Zari 1.0

Zari 1.0: Yeah, well, our ride is still very much MIA, so don't destroy the Loom until we find the ship.
Zari 2.0: She has a weird voice, right?

