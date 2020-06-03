Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did the Legends manage to save themselves from the Fates?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 14, things continued to change for them when they were transported back to a 1984-eque world.

The Legends were forced to convince the civilians to trust them and to stand up for their right to choose.

With the Encores gearing up for a comeback, it was do or die time for everyone involved.

How did the bombshells affect the Arrowverse?

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.