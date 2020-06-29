Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 9

at .

Did Sam manage to fix the new surgeon's mess?

On Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9, things took a turn when a life was on the line and not enough resources to save the person. 

Anywhere in Particular - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Cassie's book club could not see eye to eye on the latest book. 

To fix matters, she asked them to accompany her on a trip to Chicago. 

Watch Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Sam: Hey. I was just on my way to see how things are going.
Grant: Dr. Jacobson's putting on a clinic.
Sam: Glad to hear it.
Grant: Are you?
Sam: You know what the difference is between you and me? I put the patients and this hospital ahead of everything else.
Grant: I'd be careful Dr. Radford. You're awfully close to the line.
Sam: [gets paged] Excuse me. But apparently, I'm needed in Dr. Jacobson's surgery.

Stephanie: So your church is on a mission to find you a mission.
Adam: Exactly.
Stephanie: Hopefully, it's mission impossible to find one.

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9

Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9 Photos

Stephanie Breathes - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
Toasting Cousins - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
What did Martha Write? - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
Joy Considers - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
Stephanie with an Artifact - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
Joy at the Wall - Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
  1. Good Witch
  2. Good Witch Season 6
  3. Good Witch Season 6 Episode 9
  4. Watch Good Witch Online: Season 6 Episode 9