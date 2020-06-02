Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 11

at .

Did Liz find herself in danger again?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11, Diego was all ears when Liz opened up about her research. 

Garrett - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10

Was Cleo revealed to be a hero or a villain?

Meanwhile, Max enlisted Kyle's help in getting to the bottom of the recent abductions. 

Who was behind them?

Elsewhere, Isobel paid a visit to Rosa, but who helped who?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

I hate having a conscience.

Kyle

Guerin, for once we're on the same side. We both want Alex back.

Jesse

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11 Photos

Rosa's Home - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
Helping a Friend - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
Listening - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
Rosa and Isobel - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
Diego and Liz - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
Kitchen - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 11
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 11