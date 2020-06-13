What to Watch: A Plethora of 90 Day Fiancé Craziness, Roswell Finale, 7500

We're landing on some finales of beloved shows this week including Roswell, New Mexico.

Barkskins also takes its leave, so many of our Fanatics are watching reality shows like the multitude of crazy popular 90 Day Fiance versions.

There's a new movie on Amazon Prime this Friday starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, too. See what we recommend to watch this week below!

Sunday, June 14

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

Larissa and Colt are back!

Yes, really. Two of the most controversial stars of the franchise are returning, and it seems like they are embarking on love with new people.

After everything that happened between then in the past, will they have to cross paths again?

We hope so!

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Martha is busy planning another exciting function for the citizens of Middleton, and all of our favorite characters will play a part. Martha is full of inspiration!

We step away from Cassie's teaching to get to know a bit more about Joy and how things are working out with Carter at Martha's new house. And then they decide to get each other days for the big event. Uh oh!

Stephanie gets something she's dreamed of that puts her at odds with Martha, and Adam struggles after his diagnosis, but Abigail discovers she has an ally in her quest for answers about the curse that she never expected.

Tune in for all of the excitement!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

What does justice look like onboard Snowpiercer?

LJ stands trial for murder to be judged by a tribunal chosen from First and Second class passengers. This doesn't sit well with Third Class since all of her victims were Thirdies. Cavill must, once again, negotiate the dangerous waters of class divide.

Meanwhile, Josie receives an urgent message from Astrid and hurries to rescue Layton. What she finds along the way may fuel the fires of revolt even more.

Will LJ pay for her crimes? Can Layton be brought back? Will he be the same after his trauma?

Meet us back here to share your thoughts on how this all plays out?

10/9c Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)

Maria looks for a way to protect Trevor and Tom from Frank while Peter gets into an argument with his fellow German-American Bund members.

Rio makes a big push for Mateo's allegiances, coercing him to turn his back on his own family forever.

Lewis and Tiago's investigation take them to see Townsend at City Hall, as well as the Temple of Joyful Voices where more of Tiago's family turns up.

Incarcerated at the asylum, Linda prepares to retaliate. Peter and Elsa should probably watch out!

So many moving parts, so few episodes remaining! See our review for our reaction to the newest developments!

Monday, June 15

Hidden (Acorn)

This beautifully filmed UK import returns for a second season detailing the events surrounding the brutal murder of a former schoolteacher.

With three teenagers at the apex of the situation, Welsh police try to determine what happened and who, ultimately, was involved with the crime.

While this is the second season of this hit Welsh series, it's not necessary to have seen the first to follow along. Jump right in!

9/8c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

After the way Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 12 ended, the season finale is bound to be one of the most intense episodes to date.

With CrashCon rigged to explode, and both Max and Maria's fates up in the air, anything can happen to anyone.

Will Jesse succeed in his plan to frame the aliens as terrorists? Will Liz leave Max's side to save the rest of their friends?

There's only one way to find out! Come back and join us afterward to discuss everything that goes down!

9/8c 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC)

Deavan is still worked up about the manchild she married and is having some second thoughts about moving all the way to South Korea.

The question is does Jihoon have an actual job yet? Better yet, is his job legal?

Brittany is finally headed to Jordan, but she still hasn't told her fiance that she's technically still married.

That is NOT going to go over well. And Jenny from the 'Burbs once again puts it all on the line for Sumit.

9/8c 9-1-1 Lone Star (FOX)

On this repeat of 911 Lone Star, Owen meets the former Captain, and the two of then seemingly get along and become fast friends, until they aren't. Marjan wrangles the boys into helping Mateo pass his written exams, and they find out he has a lot at stake.

9/8c Barkskins (National Geographic)

In this limited-series finale, there are still several questions to be answered. Who will end up with the missing barrel of pistols: Goames and Yvon, Cooke and Duquet, or Selby and the Iroquois?

Will the Iroquois attack Wobik for dishonoring its dead braves? How will the Trepagny-Mari-Melissande love triangle be resolved?

Will Mathilde's star ascend as the power dynamic shifts in Wobik? Are the ratings strong enough that NatGeo will continue this adaptation of Annie Proulx's massive novel in a future production?

Tuesday, June 16

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

It's Halloween in Blue Valley and after recruiting Yolanda as Wildcat on Stargirl Season 1 Episode 4, Courtney is seeking out more members for the new Justice Society of America.

More specifically, Courtney is looking for two people to fill the roles of Doctor Mid-Nite and Hourman, respectively. But the people she ends up with as teammates are the last ones she'd ever expect.

8/7c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Part three of the reunion brings this season to a close. With the recent firing of Stassi, Kristin, Brett and Max this will be the four's final appearance on the show. Will they go out with a bang?

8/7c OutDaughtered (TLC)

The Busbys are back with a two-hour premiere to make you laugh and warm your heart. The girls have grown so much, and every single one of them is a daddy's girl. So go figure, Adam will do whatever he can to make all the women of his life feel special on Valentine's Day.

The Quints will also go on their first big trip when the Busbys head to Wyoming for a ski trip. But life weighs heavily on them with Hazel's eye appointment coming up and the COVID pandemic looming.

We can probably expect lots of overwhelming feelings. Also, Team Hazel for life.

10/9c Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA)

It's time for another round of how much of a $h!t can Dan Broderick be!

Judging from the quick snippet in the following preview, his lies continue, only adding more fuel to the Betty fire that will ultimately end his life.

While I may think it feels icky to care so little for the victim in this story as stated in my Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story reviews, the evidence against Dirty Dan is pretty damning.

If this series delivers nothing else, it should be a cautionary tale not to lure women along as if their feelings don't matter. Amiright??

Wednesday, June 17

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

The 100 Season 7 feels like it is finally getting started after Clarke, Miller, Niylah, Raven, and Jordan find themselves on a cold planet in their search for their friends.

While they are off on their journey, it seems like we will finally know what happened to Octavia after her and Diyoza were taken. And in Sanctum, Murphy and Emori try to hold down the fort.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

Marvel fans never knew what happened to Daniel Sousa after his time on Marvel's Agent Carter.

Well, maybe they were better off not knowing because according to the promo for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 4, he was S.H.I.E.L.D.'s first fallen agent.

And for today's agents, they will have to face another difficult choice -- save Sousa or keep the timeline intact?

Thursday, June 18

8/7c Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

It is the conclusion to Angelina's wedding and we know that nothing is ever going to be the same on Jersey Shore again after this one.

9/8c Blindspot (NBC)

Both Weller and Jane came close to death on Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5, but that's just a normal day for them while they are on the run. And thanks to Rich, their lives are threatened again.

Thankfully, it looks like we are in for a more light-hearted episode, or as light-hearted as Blindspot can get, as the team goes on the hunt for the stolen Gardner paintings, solving puzzles along the way.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

Max is out!

But Murphy can barely process that or how freaking awkward it might be since she just slept with Josh because her and Felix's plan to pit Josiah against Nia may completely fall apart.

We're finally going to find out what happened on the night of Ben's death and whether or not Dean and Gene are really closing in on them.

10/9c The Bold Type (Freeform)

Jane's first day as a boss has arrived. Now that she has her two new writers for her vertical everything should be fine, right?

Who am I kidding, something is bound to go wrong!

Sutton is facing the reality of her possible pregnancy. Is she going to be up for the challenge or is it all going to be too much for her to handle right now?

Friday, June 19

7500 (Amazon Prime)

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend.

But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm.

Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing.

But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

