Why Killing Eve's Season 3 Finale Should Have Been Its Series Finale

Is there a future for Eve and Villanelle?

That was the main question posed to fans on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 as the two women agreed to go their separate ways, quite literally, by walking in different directions over a bridge.

They can't quit each other, though, and that's why they turned back to each other before the episode concluded.

They've tried to kill each other, but the fact of the matter is that they are always going to be bonded by the love they share for each other.

The reason the final scene was so powerful was that it felt like the conclusion of a chapter, and in many ways, the series.

Ending the series on an ambiguous note wondering whether they managed to make a relationship work would have been a satisfying way to end things ... for good.

We know Killing Eve Season 4 is on the way, complete with another new showrunner. Unfortunately, that means there will be more conflict for the two women at the center of this series.

Eve has been scared to admit she's infatuated with Villanelle, but there is a darkness in both of them that has come out to play on multiple occasions.

Villanelle may appear to be care-free, but she's making moves to get out of the killing game. She's not the same person we met on Killing Eve Season 1 Episode 1.

Along the way, she's managed to catch feelings and grow a conscience, and her journey on Killing Eve Season 4 is poised to be completely different from what we witnessed on the first three seasons.

This new layer to Villanelle should allow Eve to get closer to her. The thought of loving a deranged assassin is a bitter pill to swallow, but knowing she's taking measures to better herself could help appease Eve.

That's not to say Eve has not flirted with darkness herself. Eve finds a sense of satisfaction in hurting people, and that was on full display on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 7 when she crushed Dasha's ribs.

My first instinct was that it was revenge for what Dasha did to Niko, but after thinking on it more, I'm under the assumption she did that for Villanelle.

Eve loves Niko, but it seems like it's on a platonic level. The seven-year itch comes to mind when I think about Eve and Niko. Their relationship had run its course when the story kicked off on Killing Eve Season 1 Episode 1.

Even away from VilanEve, the stories naturally reached endpoints, and it left me with the feeling that it would be cruel to continue things for another season.

The Twelve has been present throughout the series as a group that seems to have assassins everywhere, waiting to strike.

Carolyn and Villanelle concluding that taking them down would be too difficult for their small army felt like the most grounded development to date on the series.

It's hard to imagine the Twelve being destroyed by a handful of people, even if it includes Carolyn, Villanelle, and Eve.

Carolyn was driven by her rage about the death of Kenny when she killed Paul, but she also understood no good would come from keeping him alive.

Realistically, he was not going to offer up anything of note. Instead, he would probably have managed to shift some of the blame on to Carolyn.

Eve is not going to be able to forgive Carolyn for this action, in large part because she has a superiority complex, and wants to save the world.

Sandra Oh really is the gift that keeps on giving, and it's been that way for years. Her acting range is phenomenal and the pain behind those eyes as Eve argued with Carolyn very present.

We also learned the truth about Kenny's death, while both Carolyn, Villanelle, and Eve essentially confirmed they were done with him. That's a big development, and no amount of sucking up will get him back on their team.

They are mad.

He could have picked somewhere completely different to speak to Kenny that fateful day, and it would have been a better excuse for the way things shook out.

The Twelve asking Kenny to work with them was a reach, for sure, but it was the type of bonkers revelation usually saved for a series-ender.

The truth is, Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 felt like the end of something great, and I'm not sure if keeping the story going for a fourth season is going to be a good thing.

Killing Eve Season 3 was shaky, filled with meandering storylines that didn't serve the overarching themes, but the final few episodes managed to regain focus very well.

If the most recent season lacked focus, it suggests that the creative forces are running out of story, and unless there's a major creative overhaul next season, it will not be worthwhile.

I'm still on the fence about whether to watch future seasons, but Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8 will go down as a great series finale for me if I don't like what I hear about the next season.

Do you agree that the recent season finale was a perfect place to end the series?

What do you want to see from Season 4?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.