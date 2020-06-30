YouTube TV Sharply Increases Monthly Subscription Cost as Viacom CBS Channels Go Live

YouTube TV is getting considerably more expensive.

Google has announced that it'll be raising its monthly price from $50 per month to an eye-watering $64.99.

This change is effective immediately for new subscriptions and will take effect for existing customers on or after July 30th.

A 30% jump is considerable, but it marks the latest increase for subscribers.

The service was $35 per month when it originally launched, and the price was first raised to $40 per month in early 2018 as the service added Turner networks (including TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, truTV, and Turner Classic Movies).

Costs went up again in 2019 to $50 per month when YouTube TV added Discovery’s lineup of networks.

It was recently revealed that the ViacomCBS library of channels would be going live, and that is part of the reason the service is getting its biggest price leap yet.

BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 are available now on YouTube TV, with BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic set to be added later this year.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members,” Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management at YouTube TV wrote in the blog post.

“This new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV.”

“While we would love every member to continue to stay with our service, we understand that some of you may choose to pause or cancel your membership,” he wrote.

“We want to make YouTube TV flexible for you, so members can pause or cancel anytime.”

The cable-free TV offerings have been expanding over the last few years, but Sony's Playstation Vue closed down earlier this year after a five-year run.

It was said that the rising competition paved the way for its demise.

