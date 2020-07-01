Adam Savage, Mythbusters Host, Denies Sexually Assaulting His Sister

Adam Savage, best known for hosting Mythbusters, has been accused of raping his sister.

In a legal complaint shared by the New York Post, Miranda Pacchiana alleges the incident occurred when she was between the ages of seven and 10, while Savage was between the ages of nine and 12.

At the time the incidents allegedly took place, their family lived in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Per the lawsuit, Pacchiana writes that “Adam Savage would repeatedly rape” her and “force oral sex upon her.”

Pacchiana also alleges that Savage nicknamed himself the "raping blob" in an attempt to mask the abuse as a game.

"Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage ... forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse," reads the reported complaint, which was filed in Westchester Supreme Court.

Pacchiana claims she was “horrified and traumatized by the sexual abuse and assault her older brother inflicted upon her," and that she has suffered "catastrophic and lifelong injuries" as a result of what happened to her.

Savage has strongly denied all allegations leveled against him.

He released the following statement Tuesday night via his lawyer Andrew Brettler:

While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end.

For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone who will listen.

By spreading numerous untrue stories about us in pursuit of a financial bonanza, she has tortured our entire family and estranged herself from all of us.

I will fight this groundless and offensive lawsuit and work to put this to rest once and for all

Adam's mother, Karen Savage also issued a statement in which she defends her son

"It makes me very sad to say this, but my daughter suffers from severe mental health challenges, and it's devastating that she's putting Adam and our entire family through this," it reads.

"Adam is a good man, and I support him completely."

Pacchiana is currently a social worker.

On her website, The Second Wound, she opened up about how she hasn't had any contact with Savage in two decades.

"I last made contact with my brother, Adam Savage, over two decades ago. At the time, I called him out for his callous attitude about the abuse and his apparent disregard for the damage he had caused, but he chose not to acknowledge or show any compassion for my pain," she wrote.

"Not once in the ensuing years have I seen evidence that my brother cares to truly understand what he did to me. He gives me no reason to believe that he has meaningfully examined whatever compelled him to commit sexual crimes as a minor," she continued.

"But now, because of the NY Child Victims Act, I finally have the opportunity to pursue justice for the crimes my brother committed against me."

"While nothing can give back what Adam Savage took from me, I hope this lawsuit will also demonstrate to my fellow survivors that we do not deserve to carry the shame of sexual abuse and assault."

