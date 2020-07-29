Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 10 Review: Stolen

If you thought the timeline was majorly messed up before Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 10, it's well past a disaster now.

So many terrible things happened, and to say that the future is not looking good for the team would be an understatement.

With only three episodes to go on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, it makes one wonder if every character will be granted a happy ending.

Jiaying is dead, as well as Gordon.

Obviously, these deaths were never supposed to happen this early, and the consequences are sure to be significant.

The huge concern right out of the gate is Daisy's fate. Now that Jiaying is gone before she had a chance to give birth to Daisy, it would seem plausible that Daisy will somehow disappear forever.

I highly doubt that that will happen. Daisy has gone through too much throughout the run of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to die on the last season. Plus, she's a fan favorite who many people want to see end up happy.

So, yes, while at first, it might seem like all hope for Daisy's well being is gone, anything can happen when time travel is involved.

Maybe they'll be able to go back in time again and prevent these catastrophic events from happening. Or maybe they'll deal with time travel similar to how they did in Avengers: Endgame with multiple timelines occurring at once.

Let's be honest, time travel has always been confusing. In my opinion, though, the way that they explained it in the fourth Avengers film made the most sense out of all the time travel films.

If they somehow incorporate the events of what is not only the most extravagant MCU movie but also the biggest movie of all time, that would be quite impressive.

Given that the show has not paid much attention to the recent events of the MCU films, it would be a nice send-off for the team and to remind the fans of the show's rightful place in this massive fictional world.

It's interesting to see that Jiaying and Gordon have an inherent goodness in them, something that is long gone in the future on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2.

Their changed behavior is definitely representative of the commentary on the nature versus nurture argument.

Jiaying and Gordon were not born evil, they were unfortunately made that way when HYDRA experimented on Jiaying, forcing her to hate all non-Inhumans.

And with Gordon as her trusty right-hand man, he went along with her hatred.

Of course, it's sad to see them die long before they were ever supposed to, but at least they never turn into the Inhumans we first met who wanted to eradicate all normal humans from the Earth.

What is terribly sad about Jiaying's death is that Daisy had to witness it. Hasn't she been through enough? Why not squeeze in a little more death before the series concludes?

Daisy has had to watch Coulson die multiple times, and now the same thing is true with her mother. But this time, Daisy was able to witness Jiaying before she was experimented on by Daniel Whitehall.

Daisy: Growing up, I never knew my mom. And when I finally found her, she wasn't who I hoped she would be.

It was easy to tell that Daisy was somewhat jealous of her sister, Kora, and the fact that she got to experience the compassionate side of their mother. That's something she never quite had.

If she does, in fact, physically survive her mother's premature death, at the very least, she will have Sousa to be there for her as those two are getting quite chummy.

He will need to hold up his promise of being there when she falls, but there is no doubt that he will. Sousa is quite square, after all.

Anyone else fed up with Nathaniel Malick yet?

This guy is sadistic, manipulative, and keeps on making things quite difficult for the S.H.I.E.L.D. team. It will be oh so satisfying when Daisy ultimately kills him -- fingers crossed.

His endgame is quite typical for an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. villain, and it's not too far off from Jiaying's own in the 2010s. The only difference is his need to create anarchy for the sake of anarchy.

Plus, Jiaying's plan was clear cut with wanting Inhumans to rule the world. Nathaniel's is nonsensical and is bound to blow up in his face soon. Plus, he really is just a pawn being used by Sybil for her own selfish gain.

Unfortunately for the team, though, he's surrounding himself with powerful people and digging up ghosts with direct ties to them.

Having Bill Paxton's son, James Paxton, play the younger version of his character, John Garrett, is probably one of the coolest things Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could have done for its last season. Other than getting Daniel Sousa back, of course.

Garrett was arguably the first major villain the show has ever had, and he was responsible for Grant Ward's induction into HYDRA.

Coulson: You must be Kora.

Kora: And you're Agent Coulson.

Garrett: Oh, call him Phil. I've seen it all bud, everything you did to me.

Coulson: I'm sorry, have we met?

Garrett: Not yet. But I got a sneak peek of my future and you play a big part in it. Here's a hint, you vaporized me with a space laser.

Coulson: Garrett. Clever. Digging up our greatest hits.

Garrett: I'm not even mad. They let me watch you die a bunch of times, made me feel better.

Coulson: Oh, yeah? Which one was your favorite?

Garrett: Uh, oh! Long-haired creepo stabbed you with a pointy stick. That was funny.

He's a major player to bring back for the show's last few episodes, and it was so much fun watching him interact with Coulson after he learned about his future thanks to Sybil.

Garrett was an interesting character that Bill Paxton played so well, so it was a treat to see him played by his son.

The question for the future is, though, what will happen is he dies in the 80s'? Does that maybe mean Ward will return and he'll be good? There are so many possibilities for where the next episodes will take us, and I can't wait to see them.

Simmons is, objectively, in a terrible position right now, as well as Deke and assumingly Fitz.

For most of the episode, we assumed that Nathaniel was going after Jiaying to steal her powers, but he was after Simmons all along. He wants her to lead him to Fitz because Nathaniel is sick of him sending the team after him and messing with his plans.

But Simmons speculated early on that it might not be Fitz who has been guiding them through this time travel journey like they all thought. She confessed her worries about him being dead to Deke, who refused to believe that was the case.

Sousa: I think I'm a fan of the twenty-first century.

Daisy: Yeah, don't get your hopes up. We make a mean prosthetic, but, uh, Fascism is back.

Sousa: You mean the thing I helped wipe out ten years ago?

Like Deke, I also refuse to believe that. Instead, I hope they find Fitz, have a nice little family reunion, and get away from Nathaniel and Garrett.

If only things ever went that well on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But on the bright side, this means that Fitz's reappearance is closer than ever -- something we have waited so long for.

Overall, this episode dealt with the idea of stealing, hence the title.

There was Nathaniel physically stealing Inhumans' powers and giving them to people he felt were more deserving of them. And then there were the stolen moments between Daisy and Jiaying that Sousa was talking about.

It was an interesting concept and was definitely executed well enough to get the point across.

Daisy: You really are square, aren't you?

However, there was a ton of plot happening in one episode, in stark contrast to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 9, that moved the story forward very fast.

It would have been nice if there were a couple more character moments that dealt with the idea of "stolen" to give the hour more time to breathe. But, like the rest of the season so far, it was for the most part, successful.

What did you think, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fanatics?

What does Jiaying's death mean for Daisy's future? How badly do you want to go back and rewatch Coulson kill Garrett?

And are you excited at the possibility of finally seeing Fitz again?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. online right here via TV Fanatic!

