Beavis and Butt-Head Revived With Two Season Order at Comedy Central

Beavis and Butt-Head are returning to the small screen.

Comedy Central has placed an order for two seasons of a reimagined iteration of the series.

Creator Mike Judge will return to write and produce the new series, and will continue to provide the voices of both Beavis and Butt-Head.

The new seres finds the duo “entering a whole new Gen Z world,” where they will continue to tackle social issues, media trends and more.

It will have “meta themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.”

As part of Judge’s deal with Comedy Central, he will also develop potential spinoffs and other new series.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Brands for ViacomCBS, in a statement.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.” Adds Judge, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

The original series aired from 1993-97, and was a roaring success.

MTV attempted to revive the series in 2011, but it failed to sustain decent ratings, and was canceled.

Comedy Central recently placed a series order for Jodie, a spinoff of Daria, with Tracee Ellis Ross reprising her role from the original series.

While it might be surprising that both series are not airing on MTV, the ViacomCBS cable network has been focusing on unscripted content, getting success of late from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Siesta Key, and The Challenge.

It's unclear when the show might debut, but it will probably be in 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.