Big Brother All-Stars Gets August Premiere at CBS

The rumors are true!

Big Brother will open its doors again this summer... to a bunch of returning houseguests.

CBS made it official Thursday, confirming that the venerable reality series will kick off its second All-Stars edition with a live move-in event.

Yes, we're meeting these houseguests live Wednesday, August 5, at 9/8c.

It will be a special episode featuring the houseguests moving into the house, something the network has not done before.

Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c.

CBS is not revealing the houseguests right now, but we already know some of the houseguests currently quarantining.

CBS notes that the houseguest reveal will come at a later date, but given that the series launches in less than two weeks, it will be soon.

All-Stars 2 will welcome back some past winners, fan favorites, and "some of the best to never win the game."

For Season 22, the network has put in place a COVID-19 compliance officer to protect the “welfare of everyone involved” and make sure that the cast and crew adhere to specific health and safety protocols.

It's a similar scenario to what other shows will go through in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The houseguests will continue to be tested for the virus on a weekly basis, but will have no contact with any crew members.

Staff and crew members will be wearing personal protective equipment and will work in groups to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

What's more, Big Brother will be leaving the studio audience at home. It was inevitable, but it's now really happening.

Fellow CBS reality series, Love Island, also recently offered up an update about its future, ditching Fiji and moving to a Las Vegas hotel.

This will allow the series to safely produce a second season, giving CBS two popular reality series to bolster its late summer sked.

The network also recently confirmed that Survivor has been pulled from the fall schedule because it cannot produce its next season.

It will, however, be back later next season.

What are your thoughts on All-Stars 2 being made official?

Who do you want to join the cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.