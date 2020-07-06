Big Brother: CBS Still Planning All-Stars 2 Despite Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Big Brother is reportedly moving ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent reports have suggested that the CBS hit will be airing a season featuring an all-star cast to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series.

While the network has yet to confirm as much, TMZ is reporting what several other outlets have reported of late:

All-Stars 2 is happening.

Casting on Big Brother 22 was scrapped in May because of the pandemic. The idea for a season featuring returning houseguests is due to them already being familiar with the production side of things.

The cast was supposed to descend on Los Angeles at the beginning of the month to be tested for Covid-19 and to begin a quarantine period.

TMZ is reporting that it has now been pushed back to the end of the month, meaning that an August premiere is more likely now.

While rumors surrounding the casting of the season have gone into overdrive of late, names such as Janelle Pierzina, Derrick Levasseur, and Dan Gheesling have popped up on multiple occasions.

Unfortunately, Dan revealed he would not be taking part on Sunday, noting that he will be streaming on Twitch all summer long.

Given that we've witnessed him scheming several times on Big Brother, he could be tricking fans on this one.

If he does have an offer to appear on the show, it will come with the stipulation that he cannot discuss it ahead of the cast reveal.

CBS has been open about wanting Big Brother and Love Island on the summer schedule, according to Deadline.

"With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told the earlier this year.

"Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes."

Love Island was supposed to debut May 21, and if it does launch this year, it will probably be filmed in the U.S.

Do you want All-Stars 2 this summer?

Hit the comments below.

