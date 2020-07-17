Briarpatch Canceled After One Season at USA Network

It's the end of the line for another USA Network series.

Briarpatch has been canceled after one season.

Series creator Andy Greenwald announced the “disappointing” on Twitter, adding, “Though I’ve known for months, it’s still a bummer.

“We had an amazing story planned for [Season 2],” he added, “and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work."

"I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will. If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible — especially for an anthology series as weird as this one. Nothing’s over until it’s over. But if it’s over? What a way to go.”

The good news for fans is that Season 2 would have featured a different story, with the series taking an anthology approach.

"[T]his is 10 episodes, the story's complete," Rosario Dawson told reporters in January at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

"It's not like you're going to be left on a cliffhanger."

Dawson starred as a tenacious investigator who returns to her hometown in Texas home after her sister is murdered.

It launched in February to 528,000 total viewers and under a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers, and then took a big drop in Week 2.

The series was moved from Thursday nights to Monday, and picked up some steam.

However, the viewer interest was not enough to keep the show running.

The series joins Mr. Robot, Treadstone, The Purge, Pearson, Suits, and Dare Me as the shows not returning at the network.

The Sinner has been renewed for Season 4, and Dirty John is expected to snag a third season renewal.

USA Network also has a Chucky TV adaptation in the works for 2021.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.