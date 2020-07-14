Bryshere Gray: Empire Star Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Empire alum Bryshere Gray has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona after a 911 call was placed by a woman identifying herself as the actor's wife.

The Goodyear Police Department on Monday reported that Gray had been arrested Sunday night.

The department received the 911 call, in which the actor's wife said that she had been assaulted by her husband in their home, the police revealed in a statement.

After the actor refused to speak with the police officers who arrived at his home, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to help, police said.

Gray was taken into custody without incident, the statement continued..

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct, according to jail records.

Gray is best known for playing Hakeem Lyon for six seasons, but he is also known as a rapper under the name "Yazz the Greatest."

The actor was missing from several episodes of the show's sixth and final season despite being billed as a series regular.

As a whole, however, the final season felt disjointed because Gray's co-star Jussie Smollett had been written out after he claimed that he was the victim of a hate crime.

Authorities in Chicago later charged Smollett for allegedly fabricating a story and filing a false police report.

While the charges were dropped, it emerged earlier this year he had been indicted on six charges of disorderly conduct.

FOX announced Empire had was coming to end with its sixth season, but production on the final season was shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving two episodes unproduced.

In a bizarre move, FOX opted to air 18 episodes and nixed the final two, meaning fans were left with a poorly cobbled together wrap-up that did not answer some of the most burning questions.

Gray has not spoken publicly about the incident, but we'll update this post if he does.

Remember you can watch Empire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.