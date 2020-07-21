Burden of Truth Will Continue, But Will It Air In the US?

Kristen Kreuk will continue to solve crimes on the addictive Canadian drama, Burden of Truth.

CBC, the show's home in Canada, has officially picked up a fourth season of the hit drama series.

Eight new episodes have been ordered for Burden of Truth Season 4, meaning that fans will get some much-needed resolution to everything that happened at the end of Burden of Truth Season 3.

"Both Burden of Truth and Diggstown look at the legal world through a distinct lens by highlighting systemic corruption, injustice and discrimination in the legal system, including anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism," said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC.

"These two series offer a unique take on the traditional crime procedural, and continue to engage audiences across the country each season with strong performances and original storylines."

Set in Manitoba and starring Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth follows Joanna Chang, a ruthless, big-city lawyer who returns to her small hometown in Millwood for a case that will change her life forever.

Each season centers around a new life-altering legal case - the vulnerable plaintiffs searching for answers and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

A CBC original drama, Burden of Truth is produced by ICF Films, Eagle Vision and Entertainment One (eOne) with executive producers Ilana Frank (Nurses, Saving Hope), Linda Pope (Nurses, Saving Hope), Adam Pettle (Nurses, Saving Hope), Jocelyn Hamilton (Cardinal, Mary Kills People), Brad Simpson (Rookie Blue, King), Eagle Vision's Kyle Irving (Taken, Ice Road Truckers) and Kristin Kreuk (Beauty & The Beast, Smallville).

Co-Executive producers are Lisa Meeches of Eagle Vision (Taken, Ice Road Truckers) and Tyson Caron (Lovesick, Wynter).

While the series has been picked up for a fourth season in Canada, The CW has yet to make a decision on the future of it.

The network has aired the first three seasons to decent ratings. The most recent season increased in the ratings year-to-year, and given that the network is not paying the entire production costs, it should be back for another season -- and beyond.

We'll keep you up to speed on whether The CW officially orders a fourth season, but it seems to be a matter of when, not if.

What do you think of the CBC renewal?

Do you watch the show?

