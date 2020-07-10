Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fans Campaign to Save Series Following Netflix Cancellation﻿

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may be canceled, but don't count the titular witch out just yet.

Shortly after the news of the cancellation broke, fans created a change.org petition with the aim of saving the show.

As of writing, the petition is fast approaching the 35,000 mark.

"The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead," the campaign read.

Here is the full stateent from the petition's creator:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an extremely popular show on the streaming service, “Netflix” on July 8th, 2020 it was announced that the show would be ending after it’s 4th season.

We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.

Netflix made the stunning announcement earlier this week, revealing that the upcoming batch of episodes, titled Part 4, will be the show's last.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. "I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it."

As for what fans can expect during the final episodes, Netflix said the following:

"The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," the synopsis teases.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things.

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

