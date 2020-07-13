Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Was Planning Riverdale Crossover Before Cancellation

This would have been an excellent crossover.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that a Riverdale crossover was in the works for Part 5 of the canceled drama.

With the news that the series will wrap with Part 4 later this year, fans will not get to see Greendale's finest butt heads with some people from the deadly town of Riverdale.

“Part Four is our best yet,” Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

“And Part Five, ‘Witch War,’ would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book.”

Per the post, the people as part of the crossover would have included Riverdale's Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and Cheryl.

Despite the crossover not making its way to the small screen, the showrunner teases that it will be a part of the CAOS comic book.

Netflix announced last week that the series was canceled, but that Part 4 would be launching later this year, meaning fans still have 8 episodes left.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," Aguirre-Sacasa said when news of the cancellation broke.

"The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it."We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”

Sabrina was originally pitched as a companion to Riverdale on The CW, but it was later picked up by Netflix with a 20 episode order.

Fans are currently campaigning to save the series, which was canceled just days after fellow Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.

As for what's ahead in the final episodes, read below.

"The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," the synopsis teases.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things.

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.