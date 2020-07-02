Clone High Reboot in the Works at MTV Studios

MTV Studios is reviving another beloved animated series.

The company announced today that Academy Award and Golden Globe®-winning creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller will reimagine the iconic Clone High TV series with Emmy®-nominated co-creator Bill Lawrence.

Together with MTV and Erica Rivinoja, the trio will reunite to develop and produce new episodes of the animated series.

Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

Clone High will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

Lord and Miller began their careers with writing, directing and executive producing Clone High alongside Lawrence in 2002.

The pair went on to win an Academy Award for Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse and have originated feature franchises such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, all of which have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office and prove pair’s extraordinary range and ability to deliver on compelling ideas.

On the television side the pair were behind the comedy series The Last Man on Earth, which was written by and starred Will Forte.

The series was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including a nomination for Lord and Miller for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

They are currently behind the animated comedy series Bless the Harts which is getting ready to debut its second season on Fox and is from creator Emily Spivey.

Lawrence went on to create the Emmy-winning Scrubs and Cougar Town.

The Clone High news comes following the announcements that MTV Studios is bringing Beavis & Butt-head back.

The studio is also working on a Daria spinoff titled Jodie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.