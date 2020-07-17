Dancing With the Stars: Will the Judges Return After Mass Firings?

With the recent firings of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and the hiring of Tyra Banks, it's clear that Dancing With the Stars will look very different this fall.

With both hosts out, fans have been wondering whether there will be any changes to the judging panel.

Carrie Ann Inaba has opened up about whether she, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will still be critiquing the celebrities and the pro dancers on the next season.

“As of now, that is the plan [to come back]. I just want everybody to know, Len, Bruno and I — that is the plan that we’re coming back,” Inaba told her co-hosts during a clip for The Talk, which was obtained by TV Line.

“They’re going to make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.”

All three have been with the show since its debut, but given that Bergeron had hosted since the first season, it proves that nobody is really safe from getting the cut.

Inaba also opened up about the casting of Banks, while also confirming that she will be the sole host.

“People have been saying that Tyra is the first Black host of Dancing with the Stars, and I just want to clarify, because Season 1 we had Lisa Canning [who co-hosted with Bergeron],” she said.

“Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling [Banks]. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is, all the energy she has."

"She’s a visionary. She’s a strong, powerful woman.” Inaba continued.

“I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it. I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.”

ABC has not given a reason for the firings of Bergeron and Andrews, but fans have been quick to criticize the decision.

For now, the series is set to return in the fall, but it will all come down to whether the show can be produced safely.

It's likely the cast and crew will be kept in a bubble to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but more details will be revealed down the line.

