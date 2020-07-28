Emmy Awards 2020: Full List of Nominations

at .  Updated at .

Television production may have ground to a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Emmys are moving full stream ahead.

On Tuesday morning, Leslie Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad, and Laverne Cox announced the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards during a virtual event presented by the Television Academy.

Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the show itself, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 20, on ABC. However, it's still unclear what form the actual show will take due to COVID-19. 

emmy noms 2020

HBO’s Watchmen led the pack with 26 total nominations, including for Outstanding Limited Series and stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel placed second with 20 total noms, followed by Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession, which each scored 18.

Going by outlet, Netflix dominated with 160 (!) total nominations to HBO’s 107.

Rounding out the Top 5 were NBC (47), ABC (36) and FX (33).

Disney+ racked up 19 nominations to Apple TV+’s 18 and Quibi’s 10.

Ramy Youssef

As for which shows and which stars will be competing for the trophies, scroll down below. 

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

 Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

 Ted Danson (The Good Place)

 Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

 Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

 Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Cautious at the Door - Dead to Me

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

 Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

 Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

 Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

 Issa Rae (Insecure)

 Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Moira's Wedding Look - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

 Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

 Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

 The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Things Come to A Head/Tall - This Is Us Season 4 Episode 18

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

 Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

 Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

 Brian Cox (Succession)

 Billy Porter (Pose)

 Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Wistful Villanelle - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

 Olivia Colman (The Crown)

 Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

 Laura Linney (Ozark)

 Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

 Zendaya (Euphoria)

The First Meeting - Euphoria Season 1 Episode 4

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

 Nailed It

 RuPaul's Drag Race

 Top Chef

 The Voice

Emotional Kendall - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

 Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

 Paul Mescal (Normal People)

 Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

 Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

No ERA - Mrs. America Season 1 Episode 9

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

 Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

 Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

 Regina King (Watchmen)

 Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

 Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Linda in Court - Little Fires Everywhere Season 1 Episode 8

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

 Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

 Unbelievable (Netflix)

 Unorthodox (Netflix)

 Watchmen (HBO)

Michael - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

 Dead to Me (Netflix)

 The Good Place (NBC)

 Insecure (HBO)

 The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

 Schitt's Creek (Pop)

 What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Not In My House - Stranger Things Season 3 Episode 1

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

 The Crown (Netflix)

 The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

 Killing Eve (BBC America)

 The Mandalorian (Disney+)

 Ozark (Netflix)

 Stranger Things (Netflix)

 Succession (HBO)

Daniel Levy Attends Event

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershali Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Good Janet - The Good Place Season 4 Episode 13

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

 Betty Gilpin, GLOW

 Yvonne Orji, Insecure

 Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

 Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

 Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

 D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

 Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Leaning Roman - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

 Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

 Nicholas Braun, Succession

 Kieran Culkin, Succession

 Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

 Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

 Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

 Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

 Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Who's hiring? - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 8

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

 Laure Dern, Big Little Lies

 Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

 Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

 Julia Garner, Ozark

 Sarah Snook, Succession

 Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

 Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

 Thandie Newton, Westworld

Thandie Newton in Rogue

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

 Fred Willard, Modern Family

 Dev Patel, Modern Love

 Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

 Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

 Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

 Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Athena Looking Back - 9-1-1 Season 2 Episode 17

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

 Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

 Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

 Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

 Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

 Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 Bette Midler, The Politician

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

 A Black Lady Sketch Show

 Drunk History

 Saturday Night Live

RuPaul Laughing - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 7

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

 Amy Poehler, Making It

 Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

 Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

 RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

 Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

 Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. Emmy Awards 2020: Full List of Nominations