Emmy Awards 2020: Full List of Nominations

Television production may have ground to a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Emmys are moving full stream ahead.

On Tuesday morning, Leslie Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad, and Laverne Cox announced the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards during a virtual event presented by the Television Academy.

Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the show itself, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 20, on ABC. However, it's still unclear what form the actual show will take due to COVID-19.

HBO’s Watchmen led the pack with 26 total nominations, including for Outstanding Limited Series and stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel placed second with 20 total noms, followed by Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession, which each scored 18.

Going by outlet, Netflix dominated with 160 (!) total nominations to HBO’s 107.

Rounding out the Top 5 were NBC (47), ABC (36) and FX (33).

Disney+ racked up 19 nominations to Apple TV+’s 18 and Quibi’s 10.

As for which shows and which stars will be competing for the trophies, scroll down below.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershali Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laure Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

