FOX Sets Premiere Dates for The Simpsons, Family Guy, and More!

The coronavirus pandemic will not result in delays for the shows that comprise FOX's animation domination slate of programming.

The network has announced that The Simpsons, Bless the Hearts, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy will launch their latest seasons Sunday, September 27, right in line with when the shows typically debut.

This is a good thing because it means there will be some semblance of normalcy for fans of these series.

Covid-19 has brought the TV world to a halt, and many shows will not be making the typical premiere week this year.

The rest of FOX's fall schedule will be filled with unscripted series, acquisitions, and two dramas that were set to launch during the 2019-20 season.

While networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC are planning business as usual fall schedules, FOX is zeroing in on a pandemic-proof schedule given that it cannot guarantee its usual roster of shows will be ready with episodes banked.

Animation series have been the least affected when it comes to the pandemic, largely because these shows pivoted to remote settings.

TV production is slowly getting back underway with social distancing measures in place, so it's probably a good idea that FOX has banished the rest of its returning scripted slate to 2021.

If you need a refresher, here is the FOX fall schedule.

MONDAY

8 pm L.A.’S FINEST

9 pm NEXT

TUESDAY

8 pm Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9 pm FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm Bless the Hearts

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.