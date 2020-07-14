Grant Imahara Dies; Mythbusters Host Was 49

Grant Imahara, one of the hosts of the popular Discovery series MythBusters, has died.

He was 49 years old.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara's cause of death is a brain aneurysm.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” a Discovery representative said in a statement on Monday.

“He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Imahara graduated from USC with a degree in electrical engineering, and went on to work for LucasFilm’s visual effects division.

He followed that up by joining MythBusters in 2005.

The hit reality show featured the hosts testing out a variety of rumors, urban legends and movie scenes to see if they could were fact or fiction.

Imahara was a part of the show’s secondary Build Team, and provided electrical and robotics expertise.

He exited Mythbusters in 2014 alongside Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

They subsequently reunited at Netflix in 2016 to host Netflix's White Rabbit Project, but the series only lasted one season.

Mythbusters itself wrapped in 2016, but was later revived by Science Channel.

Adam Savage took to Twitter to pay tribute to Imahara:

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years," his post reads.

"Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Byron paid tribute to Imahara with a series of photos on Twitter with the following caption:

"Somedays I wish I had a time machine."

Imahara also worked behind the scenes on Galaxy Quest, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3.

He went viral in March for building an animatronic Baby Yoda based on The Mandalorian.

"Baby Yoda is universally cute, hands down," Imahara told CNet.

"In the few public outings we've had, everyone melts. He's a happiness maker. Everything about him is designed to trigger the human nurturing instincts."

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.