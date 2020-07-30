Grey's Anatomy Promotes Two Actors to Series Regular - Who's Exiting to Join Station 19?

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 have set new series regulars ahead of production restarts.

The parent series is saying goodbye to Stefania Spampinato, who has recurred as Carina DeLuca, since Grey's Anatomy Season 14, according to THR.

While the series is closing the door on Carina, Station 19 has set the actress as a series regular, meaning Carina will have a lot of screen time on Station 19 Season 4.

This is good news, especially when you consider the actress was a recurring player on Grey's, but it is not entirely unexpected.

Carina is in a relationship with Station 19's Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre).

Carina quickly emerged as a fan-favorite on Grey's, so it's nice to know that she will have some more to work with on the spinoff.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy has promoted both Richard Flood and Anthony Hill to series regulars ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

"I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy families. They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them," said Krista Vernoff, who serves as showrunner on both dramas.

Flood first arrived during Grey's Anatomy Season 16 in the recurring role of Dr. Cormac Hayes, and was sent as a "gift" from Meredith's BFF Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

While Meredith and Cormac did not get along initially, they realized they had much in common when they opened up to each other about being widowed.

Flood recently wrapped a recurring role on Showtime's Shameless.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith has been in a relationship with Andrew DeLuca, but their relationship has not been in a good place for a while now.

Yes, the series appears to be setting up a Meredith-centric love triangle.

Hill also first appeared as a guest star during Grey's Anatomy Season 16 as a love interest for Maggie Pierce.

A face from her past, they quickly reconnected, and their love story is poised to take center stage during the seventeenth season of the veteran medical drama.

While plot details are scarce for both shows heading into their new seasons, we do know that Grey's will pick up by addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

The series was forced to wrap up with several episodes unproduced, but its temporary season finale worked well, and was filled with cliffhangers.

Station 19 was unaffected and aired its season as planned.

Both shows are on ABC's fall schedule, but there's no telling when fresh episodes will actually hit the air.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.