Hanna Season 2 Premiere Review: Fresh Start

Hanna returned, proving once again that she knows just enough to be dangerous.

Make that very dangerous.

Life on the run for Hanna and her new "sister" Clara was remarkably short-lived on Hanna Season 2 Episode 1 and Hanna Season 2 Episode 2.

That's because, for all their significant skills as living weapons, both of them are orphans and crave family.

With her surrogate father Erik killed on Hanna Season 1 Episode 8, Hanna found herself all alone.

That's why Hanna attempted to free the other trainees from the Utrax program, much as Erik had rescued her years before.

But only Clara had the independent spirit to accept Hanna's invitation.

This season is taking the intriguing path of following Hanna and Clara on their journeys but also continuing to track the other trainees at the new Utrax compound in Northern England.

Much as Erik had done for her, Hanna was now teaching Clara how to survive off the grid in the forest.

Even more, having Clara there with her helped Hanna to somewhat fill that Erik-sized hole in her heart.

Unfortunately, Hanna had planted the seeds for Clara's departure when she showed her a photo of Clara's mother when they broke out of Utrax.

That explained why Clara grabbed that photo of a mother and daughter from the cabin into which they had broken.

It reminded her of what she didn't have -- a mother. It also made her determined to find hers.

It also made her restless, to the point when even Hanna, who is not the greatest at reading people, noticed.

This need for a mother's love also made her vulnerable, and Marissa and Carmichael took advantage of that.

Maybe Sandy believed she was doing Clara a favor when she gave up the details of Hanna's invasion of the Utrax facility.

It's difficult to fault Marissa for helping Carmichael recapture Clara. He did promise Marissa that he would leave Hanna, toward whom Marissa feels maternal, alone.

But she's been in the intelligence game long enough to know that every spook lies,

It was big-hearted of the mother and daughter to drive Clara, a stranger with little social grace, two hours so she could reunite with her mother.

And Clara wasn't nearly as suspicious as she should have been, thanks to the convincing back story planted online by the CIA and her fervent need to believe.

Did Marissa believe that Clara was going to come peacefully after being told that her mother had given her up and was dead?

And the same independent streak that enabled Clara to break out is going to keep her from reintegrating into the Utrax program, right?

Did anyone truly think that a cabin blowing up would kill Hanna? Didn't anybody check for remains?

As the series has proven, when Hanna gets an idea in her head, there's no stopping her. Hanna hadn't gotten a new friend just to lose her. She was going to get Clara back come hell or high water.

She tracked down the mother and daughter at their home in Bucharest, armed with a rifle no less, to find out where they had left Clara.

Then came that hilarious moment when she entered the hotel, locked eyes with Marissa across the lobby, and gave her a little wave. Like, "Oh, it's you."

By the end of Hanna Season 1, Marissa had started to soften toward Hanna. That transition has been completed in these two episodes.

Marissa smuggled Hanna into Paris and put her up in an apartment. She cut and dyed Hanna's hair (a different look but hardly enough to fool facial recognition).

She even developed an elaborate plan for Hanna to live safely out in the country.

The only problem was that Hanna being Hanna, that wasn't her mission. She still had her sights set on rescuing Clara from Utrax.

So she not only headed to the pharmaceutical company in Belgium but actually partook of the trial drugs. Hadn't Erik ever warned her not to do drugs?

Then Marissa saved her by showing up in just the nick of time. I can't wait to see how that conversation went.

Another fun part was watching the automatons at The Meadows develop personalities this season.

Trainees Sandy and Jules appear to be the focus there, especially if they continue to draw closer.

There were two approaches taken by the trainees. Either buy into the fantasy full bore, as Sandy did, or realize that the backstories aren't real, as Jules did.

Either way, Utrax can't send them back to their numerical-name days. They've learned too much about the world to devolve.

This also may make them too dangerous to handle for their masters, especially if Passway can't get those new drugs to work more efficiently than they did on Hanna.

Most interesting among the new characters was Terry Miller, who got to eavesdrop on all the trainees. It seems likely that Terry will bond too closely with the trainees, making her question what Utrax is doing.

Leo the instructor remained a cipher in the early going. Hopefully, we'll find out his deal in future episodes.

With Marissa switching sides, Carmichael promises to be this season's big bad. Still, it's Dermot Mulroney, so the character can't help but be charming.

Who made the bigger boneheaded moves: Hanna or Clara?

Has Marissa crossed into the light?

Which of the new characters did you like best?

