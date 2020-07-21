Happy Endings Cast Talks Revival: “Everybody Wants To Do It”

It's been seven years since one of the most beloved comedies in TV history was canceled.

Yes, we're totally talking about the wonderful Happy Endings, which was cut short after three seasons.

The creators of the hit series crafted an all-new episode featuring original cast members Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Damon Wayans Jr., Eliza Coupe, Adam Pally, and Casey Wilson.

After it played out, a Q&A arrived, and naturally, the conversation turned to a potential revival of the series in the form of an ongoing series, or as a movie.

Despite there being a desire for another network to pick up the series after its ABC cancellation, a deal could not be struck that would have been feasible.

“Everybody wants to do it,” David Caspe said.

“Everybody is sort of in a different place as far as getting everybody together, making it work business-wise for all these different companies."

"I know we’re all willing and want to do it. I know it’d be fun. Yeah, we want to do it, man. Anyone out there? I think we all want to do it.”

With a brand new pandemic-proof episode being produced via zoom, Caspe said that other shows that got creative helped pave the way for the Happy Endings reunion.

“A bunch of other people did it first so we thought maybe we could do it too,” he said.

The special episode proved that the characters were still funny, and very relevant today, meaning that a potential revival could blossom into a hit.

The series was a casualty of terrible scheduling during its third and final season, so if it lands at the right home, new and old viewers could find it.

The TV industry has changed in the years since the show aired, with more ways than ever to catch up on TV.

The special served as a benefit to raise money for World Central Kitchen and Color of Change.

It had raised over $11,000 by the end of the episode, and over $14,000 by the end of the Q&A.

What are your thoughts on a revival?

Do you want the show back on the air?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.