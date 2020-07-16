Heather Morris Pays Tribute to Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera: 'I Know You're Still With Me'Paul Dailly at .
Heather Morris is mourning the loss of her Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, who died in a drowning accident on July 8.
Morris shared several photos of her sons on playdates with Rivera's son, and reflected on "the most beautiful friendship" she developed with her on-screen wife over the years.
“We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase,” Morris wrote.
“However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding… You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.” She continued,
“I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I."
"I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”
If you watch Glee online, you know Morris and Rivera played Brittany and Santana, respectively, aka one of the most popular couples on the show.
Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after renting a pontoon boat to go swimming on Lake Piru.
Tragedy struck, and a few hours later, the boat was found with her son on board, but the actress was missing.
A five-day search followed, and Rivera's body was found earlier this week.
"There was no indication of foul play, and no indication this was a suicide,” Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters.
“Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans, who have been holding out hope for the best.”
The county medical examiner officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning on Tuesday.
Rivera's family released a statement Tuesday.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week,” her family’s statement now reads.
“While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.
"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”
The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn't ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn't save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof.
