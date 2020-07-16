Heather Morris Pays Tribute to Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera: 'I Know You're Still With Me'

Heather Morris is mourning the loss of her Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, who died in a drowning accident on July 8.

Morris shared several photos of her sons on playdates with Rivera's son, and reflected on "the most beautiful friendship" she developed with her on-screen wife over the years.

“We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase,” Morris wrote.

“However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding… You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life.” She continued,

“I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I."

"I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

If you watch Glee online, you know Morris and Rivera played Brittany and Santana, respectively, aka one of the most popular couples on the show.

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after renting a pontoon boat to go swimming on Lake Piru.

Tragedy struck, and a few hours later, the boat was found with her son on board, but the actress was missing.

A five-day search followed, and Rivera's body was found earlier this week.

"There was no indication of foul play, and no indication this was a suicide,” Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters.

“Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans, who have been holding out hope for the best.”

The county medical examiner officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning on Tuesday.

Rivera's family released a statement Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week,” her family’s statement now reads.

“While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.