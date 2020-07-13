Naya Rivera Found Dead: Beloved Glee Star Was 33

We wish this was better news.

Naya Rivera has been found dead.

The beloved Glee star's body was recovered on Monday morning at Lake Piru, California, less than a week after she went missing, according to TMZ.

She was 33.

As previously reported, Rivera and son Josey rented a pontoon boat on Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8.

Tragedy struck just a few hours later when it emerged that Josey was found alone on the boat.

A search got underway and continued throughout the weekend.

"[They] found her boat adrift with Naya’s 4-year-old son asleep on the boat and Naya was nowhere to be found,” the Ventura sheriff's department said earlier this month, adding:

“This is an active investigation.” "It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface.”

Authorities stated on Thursday, July 9 that Naya was believed to be dead, and the trajectory of the search had changed to a "recovery mission."

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Capt. Eric Buschow, of the sheriff’s department, said at the time.

“I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Naya's mother, father, and brother visited the lake in recent days to assist in the search.

Authorities shared footage on Saturday from their underwater search, which helped to highlight the low visibility on the floor of the lake.

The search was expanded to other areas around the lake on Sunday.

“In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline,” Sgt. Shannon King said.

“This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake.”

King noted at the time, however, that there was no evidence Rivera had left the water.

It was revealed earlier today that a body had been found, and that a press conference would be held today.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, a role she played for six seasons.

After that show went off the air in 2015, she moved on to Devious Maids, as well as Step Up: High Water.

As a young girl, she had roles on shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Baywatch, The Bernie Mac Show, and 8 Simple Rules.

May she rest in peace.

