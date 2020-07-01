Mad Men to Stream on Amazon's IMDB TV With Blackface Disclaimer

Mad Men's return to steaming later this month will include a disclaimer about the show's use of blackface.

On Wednesday, July 15, all seven seasons of Mad Men will stream for free, with commercials, on the Amazon-owned IMDb TV.

Variety is reporting that an episode of Mad Men Season 3, titled “My Old Kentucky Home” will have a disclaimer at the top of the episode.

The aim of the message is to offer context to viewers about a scene in which John Slattery’s Roger sings the anti-slavery ballad “My Old Kentucky Home, Good-Night” while wearing blackface.

“This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America. One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963," Variety reveals the disclaimer will say.

"In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become."

"We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.”

Mad Men aired on AMC for its complete seven-season run, and most recently streamed on Netflix.

The streaming deal lapsed last month, and while the series will stream initially exclusively on IMDb TV, AMC will be able to air the show in the fall.

AMC Networks will get the right to air Mad Men reruns on its cable channels (AMC, Sundance, and BBC America) and add the show to its various subscription-based streaming services.

So, the series will return to its old home!

The series focuses on one of New York's most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s.

The cast included Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Maggie Siff, John Slattery, Robert Morse, Jared Harris, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré, Christopher Stanley, Jay R. Ferguson, Kevin Rahm, Ben Feldman, and Mason Vale Cotton.

What are your thoughts on this decision?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.