Milo Ventimiglia's Evel Knievel Drama Dead at USA Network

Evil Knievel is not going ahead at USA Network.

Per THR, the planned limited series, which was set to be toplined by This Is Us scene-stealer Milo Ventimiglia, has been scrapped.

While USA Network is not moving ahead with the series, Universal Content Productions plans on taking the show to another home.

The project was ordered back in September, was preparing to start shooting before the Covid-19 shutdown hit.

Unfortunately, the cast has been let go, so there's no guarantee it would remain intact if another network picks up the series.

Sarah Gadon, David Krumholtz, and Michael Chernus joined Ventimiglia on the cast.

Evel is based on the story of larger-than-life 70's daredevil Evel Knievel as he prepares for his greatest death-defying feat, the historic Snake River Canyon jump.

Evel is an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family -- and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him.

UCP, Etan Frankel (Sorry For Your Loss, Shameless, Animal Kingdom) will write and executive produce the series.

Serving as executive producers are McG, Mary Viola, and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Vision; Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence of Atlas Entertainment; and Ventimiglia.

"USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrill seekers of all time?," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA Network and SYFY last year when the series was picked up.

"The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas and Wonderland to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers."

Given the talent behind the series, it's hard to imagine it not finding a home. With the myriad of streamers out there, it should land somewhere.

For now, fans will be able to watch Ventimiglia on This Is Us!

