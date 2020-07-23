Nickelodean and CBS Announce Star Trek: Prodigy

In the opening minutes of Comic-Con at Home's Star Trek Universe panel, Star Trek: Discovery's co-executive producer, Heather Kadin, announced the title of a Star Trek animated show for kids.

It's created through a partnership between CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon.

The series will be titled Star Trek: Prodigy and will follow a group of lawless teens as they search the universe for adventure, meaning, and salvation aboard a derelict Starfleet ship they discover and crew.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be CG-animated and will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021.

This will be the first Star Trek show written for a younger audience, with the hopes of attracting a whole new generation of fans to the Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: Prodigy expands the Star Trek universe yet again. It will join the two currently running original series: Star Trek: Discovery, premiering its third season later this year, and Star Trek: Picard, renewed for a second season expected to air in 2021.

Other announced shows in the franchise include Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiering on August 6 on CBS All Access, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as well as a Section 31-based series currently in development.

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman of Trollhunters and Ninjago acclaim. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will also serve as executive producers.

What do you think of the exponential growth of the Star Trek franchise over the last few years?

Will you (and your kids, of course) be tuning in to watch this new animated adventure?

Speaking of animated adventures, be sure to check out our rundown of the rest of the Star Trek Universe panel, including a great Q&A with Mike McMahan, the creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks (also writer and producer on a little show called Rick and Morty), and the cast of Lower Decks.

The voice actors portraying Ensigns Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Tendi (Noël Wells) have all beamed up.

Also on board are Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Ramson (Jerry O'Connell), Dr. T'ana (Gillian Vigman -SHE'S A CAT-PERSON), and Lt. Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) are all present to discuss what we can expect on the first season of the first animated Star Trek in ALMOST FIFTY YEARS.

Much spoiler bleeping occurs!

With the series premiering on August 6th on CBS Access, be sure to check out TV Fanatic's reviews for every episode.

