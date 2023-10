Orphan Black Echoes Teaser Trailer Finds Krysten Ritter Trapped in a Hellish Reality

It's hard to believe that the Orphan Black franchise is staging a comeback almost seven years after its series finale.

Thankfully, it looks like Orphan Black: Echoes will fit into the franchise very well.

Krysten Ritter is known for delivering stellar performances, and we should expect more of the same in the AMC, AMC+, and BBC America sequel series, set to air in 2024.

The promo was unveiled during New York Comic Con on Thursday and showcases Ritter as Lucy, a young woman caught up in what we can only describe as a nightmare.

"Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," the logline reveals.

"It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

The series has also cast SAG® Award-nominee Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout) as series regulars, while SAG® Award-nominee Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul, Mosquito Coast) will recur throughout the first season as a guest star.

Kihlstedt will portray Eleanor, "a brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist, who is deeply loyal to the people she’s close to, including her wife and their son," the cabler teases.

"Raised by working-class parents, nothing was ever handed to her; she is devoted to her work and gets up every day with a singular focus to make a breakthrough in her research."

Hiroyuki Liao will star as Darros, "an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past."

"Soft-spoken but with an undeniable presence, Darros is a man who always gets what he wants, no matter the cost."

Meanwhile, Diamond will play Tom, "the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation."

Previously announced series regulars include Ritter as Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world."

BAFTA® Award-nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) portrays "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice."

Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) is Jules, "a salty teen trying to find herself."

"The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, she is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart."

Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap) is on board as Lucy’s boyfriend Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father."

"He has devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret."

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series.

Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard also executive produce for Boat Rocker alongside Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

