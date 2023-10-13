Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Promises a Godzilla Story Like Never Before

Movie franchises moving to the small screen tend to come with significant caveats, thanks to lower budgets.

Fortunately, no expense was spared in producing the Apple TV+ drama series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a new series based on Legendary's Monserverse.

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated project dropped during a New York Comic-Con panel for the series, and let's just say we're convinced.

The impressive cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

That's a perfect cast who bring their A-game in the trailer, showcasing a very different world after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans.

With San Francisco pretty much obliterated in that battle, there's a desire for answers about why monsters have become so prominent.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," the official logline reads.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows."

"The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives," the logline concludes.

The ambitious project is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures.

Also serving as EPs are Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery).

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will debut with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

That's right, sci-fi fanatics, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be on the air at the same time as For All Mankind Season 4.

That's exciting, right?

Check out the promo below.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Are you convinced this will be a worthy next chapter in the franchise?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.