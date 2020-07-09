Pauley Perrette, Former NCIS Star, Announces Retirement from Acting

When Broke was canceled by CBS, fans of Pauley Perrette probably expected her to move on to another TV series.

But the former NCIS star took to Twitter earlier this week to drop a bombshell on her many fans:

She's leaving the world of acting behind.

In fact, Perrette notes, she had actually retired from acting after her 15-year stint as Abby Sciuto came to an end in 2018.

She said via the social media website that Broke was an important show for her, and that's why she ultimately accepted a lead role in the canceled sitcom.

Perrette first announced her retirement on Tuesday in a tweet in which she also hit out at Donald Trump and voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here is what the tweet said:

I’M NOT ON FB or IG. THIS twitter account here @PauleyP is my ONLY ONE! I’m HAPPILY RETIRED! Finally! Woot! All I ever wanted! I raise #RescueDogs & plants PLEASE DONT FOLLOW ME IF YOU’RE A RACIST Meaning you support tRump HES LYING to you! #TrumpIsARacist #BlockAllRacists #BLM

The beloved star followed up with another tweet after questions about her retirement started in the comments section.

Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful.I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!) #Plants #RescuePets #Books

Fans were quick to offer their well-wishes to Pauley.

"Congrats on your retirement! Although I will say I was excited to see you back on my tv once a week! I loved the energy you brought to your characters. But I have to say that there will forever be a special place in my heart for Abby! And her stuffed hippo," said one fan.

Another added, "I retired a year ago. I have two rescue dogs and have taken up gardening. I detest racists. You have made me feel like I joined the best club."

After the cancellation of Broke was announced in May, Perrette tweeted that the comedy was a "limited series" and opened up about how the series helped her.

“This show restored my faith in people, in this industry," she wrote.

"SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast [and] crew. Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed.”

Broke marked Pauley's return to the small screen following her NCIS exit. Fans have long called for her return to the CBS procedural, but it's hard to imagine her returning while Mark Harmon is still toplining it.

Perrette previously opened up about "multiple physical assaults" she experienced on the set of the series.

While she did not name names at the time, she alleged around a year later that Harmon was her attacker.

”NO I AM NOT COMING BACK [to NCIS]! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of [Mark] Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” she said in a tweet at the time.

