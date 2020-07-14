Tamera Mowry-Housley Quits The Real After 7 Years

The Real is losing one of its most popular stars.

Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced her departure from the daytime talker after seven years.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real," she began her statement on Instagram.

"The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better."

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy."

"However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real," she continued.

"To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me."

"Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

The Real producers TelePictures confirmed the move with a statement of their own:

“We fully support Tamera’s decision to spend more time with her family, even if that means she’s not one of our hosts on The Real. She will always be part of The Real family."

"We look forward to developing future projects with her and welcoming her back as a regular guest on the show.”

The announcement comes the same day that Mowry-Housley's close friend, Naya Rivera, was confirmed dead.

"I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I'd rather you hear it from me first," Mowry-Housley captioned the post.

Mowry-Housley has been with the talker since its 2013 launch.

Her big break into acting came in the form of Sister, Sister, an ABC comedy series, in which she starred alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.