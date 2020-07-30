Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer: High School Girls Kick Ass After Class!

Teenage Bouunty Hunters will premiere August 14 on Netflix.

That much we've known for a few weeks now, but the streamer surprised everyone by dropping the full trailer for the first season on Thursday.

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama -- love, sex, and study hall.

Teenage Bounty Hunters, a new comedy series, was created by Kathleen Jordan who also wrote and co-executive produced the show. Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black), Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick executive produced the 10 episode series, with the first episode directed and executive produced by Jesse Peretz.

If you're not sold on the series, here is what the series creator (Kathleen Jordan) has to say about it.

"This story is based on some of my experiences growing up in a Christian community in the South," she says.

"I was a lot like Sterling and Blair: rebellious, naive, extremely horny, and learning to use my voice in a world that didn't always make sense to me."

"Unlike Sterling and Blair, I wasn't a bounty hunter. Probably could’ve gotten more guys that way..."

Watch the full trailer and scroll down for character bios.

Meet Sterling and Blair Wesley

Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are 16-year-old fraternal twins and best friends. Even though they are close, they have opposite personalities.

Sterling is an overachiever with a quick wit and a strong imagination, and she takes her school and religious studies seriously. Blair is outspoken, opinionated, and an overall non-conformist.

Both twins are linked by their independent spirit. They are thoughtful, sharp, and unafraid of sticking up for what they believe in... even when sometimes, they have no idea what they're talking about.

Meet Bowser Jenkins

Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison), a by-the-books veteran bounty hunter, meets the twins in a chance encounter. Having recently moved to Atlanta for a fresh start, he's trying to make a life for himself in a new city -- when these two annoying teens come along and make work a little more complicated... and a lot more fun.

Meet Miles Taylor

Miles Taylor (Myles Evans) is a cool, intelligent teen who works at the Wesley family's country club. He is intrigued by Blair, and despite a bumpy first date, they begin dating.

