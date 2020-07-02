The Kominsky Method Ending at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with another series.

The Kominsky Method, a beloved comedy from Chuck Lorre, has been renewed for a third -- and final -- season, according to THR.

The critically acclaimed series stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, and earned two Golden Globes for its first season — for best comedy series and Douglas' lead performance.

Additionally, the show and has nabbed three Emmy nominations.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," said creator and executive produce Chuck Lorre. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."

Per THR, an episode count has not been determined, and a premiere date will probably come at a much later date.

The TV industry was halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that resulted in lockdowns across the world, meaning that production on TV shows was forced to shut down.

Several Netflix shows have had to rejig their filming timetables as a result.

The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, a former actor who becomes a highly regarded acting coach. Arkin plays Norman, Sandy's agent and friend.

Sarah Baker and Nancy Travis also star.

It's rare for Netflix shows to live beyond their third seasons. Even the most popular shows struggle to reach that point in their lives, with 13 Reasons Why recently wrapping after four seasons.

The streamer confirmed earlier this week that Jason Bateman's Ozark was coming to an end. That show scored a 14-episode final season order.

The good news for fans of The Kominsky Method is that they've got another season coming to wrap the storylines up.

Netflix is no stranger to canning shows without conclusive endings. The OA, Santa Clarita Diet, and the Marvel TV dramas come to mind.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Will you miss the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.