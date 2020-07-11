What to Watch: Brave New World, Psych 2, P-Valley

It's time for another streamer to enter the fray.

To watch original content, you'll need a premium package. There are two available for Peacock; one has ads, and the other does not. The freebie will only score you the historical archive.

We'll have more details on what's available at launch early in the week, but there are at least two things you'll want to see on Wednesday. Find out what else you should watch this week below.

Sunday, July 12

8/7c Hightown (Starz)

The first season ends in explosive fashion, picking up in the immediate aftermath of Junior's tragic demise.

Unfortunately for Jackie, however, she is faced with a devastating choice as she tries to grieve her friend.

Will she be able to take down Frankie before it's too late?

8/7c P-Valley (Starz)

This new series by Katori Hall debuts. P-Valley tells the story of pole dancers at The Pynk, a shake joint in Mississippi's "Dirty Delta" operated by the gender-fluid Uncle Clifford.

Among these dancers are queen bee Mercedes, who wants to retire and open a dance studio, and the mysterious Autumn Night, who is running from something or someone.

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC)

After Asuelu ditching the celebration of his son's birthday, Kalani is put in a difficult position, while Colt and Debbie arrive in Brazil.

Will Debbie allow her son to have a life?

We've watched it, and you should probably watch live because there's so much drama!

9/8c Yellowstone (Paramount)

So, will Jimmy make it through an incredibly rough rodeo fall?

And what will John make of the governor's plan to save the ranch she loves? Can she possibly do it?

Things are heating up on Yellowstone Season 3, and you don't want to miss what's next!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

The first season ends with a two-hour finale filled with shocking surprises and soul-crushing choices.

Cavill faces execution by the military with the captured Tailies. Will she be given a reprieve or face the Cold?

Layton’s forces are stunned, wounded, and divided. Will Pike bring an offer from First that they can’t refuse?

Hold onto your seats, this ride is a thrill to the very last moment! Check out our review for our thoughts on what Season 2 may bring!

10/9c NOS4A2 (AMC)

Now that Vic has reunited with her family and friends, the threat of Charlie Manx continues to worsen. With Wayne's life on the line, everyone makes a sacrifice that could come back to bite them.

Look for some great scenes between Vic and her father, and a cliffhanger that will make you want to time travel to get the next episode. It's a doozy!

10/9c Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic Channel)

Gordon heads back to India, only this time he's dropping in on Southern India, the birthplace of spices. He'll connect with an esteemed Southern Indian culinary chef, and she'll teach him about her cuisine and the way the locals eat.

Then, he's off to partake in all the traditional and custom methods to gather and put together a meal that he Hope's will be to the satisfaction of some local chefs.

He better be prepared to bring the heat!

Monday, July 13

9/8c 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC)

Ari and her mother are displeased with Biniyam's choice of apartment, and they second guess if the conditions are suitable for the mother to be.

Brittany's visit with Yazan's parents does not go well, and they have a huge culture clash that could impact her and Yazan's future together.

Meanwhile, Jenny tries to get to the bottom of Sumit's divorce case and is in for a shock, and Deavan is tired of Jihoon's lies and wants to leave Korea.

Tuesday, July 14

8/7c Stargirl (The CW)

Following Courtney's encounter with Brainwave Jr., she decides she wants him as the JSA's next recruit. But not everyone is on board with the plan, which is fair given his evil comatose father.

Courtney also comes face-to-face with her worst enemy and doesn't even know it, when Barbara invites Jordan and his family over for dinner.

8/7c America's Got Talent (NBC)

It's the last episode dedicated to auditions as the judged sit down for another round of the kookiest, funniest, weirdest, and most heartwarming auditions.

Will they find their potential winner of the series in this batch? Will they use up the last of their golden buzzers? Tune in to find out.

9/8c Greenleaf (OWN)

Lady Mae and the Bishop keep getting set back in their plans. Everyone is on different paths and preoccupied with their respective missions.

Mums the word about the contents of this upcoming episode which means it's bound to be a juicy one!

Wednesday, July 15

Brave New World (Peacock)

The latest streaming network arrives, and their signature show at launch will be an adaption of Aldus Huxley's Brave New World.

Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Harry Lloyd lead a cast that also includes Demi Moore, Kylie Bunbury, and Hannah John-Kamen.

This co-production with UK's Sky network upends what we know of the book to make it more modern and understood while keeping the threads that made it a classic.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Peacock)

In this feature-length film, Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic.

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural.

Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, they find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area.

What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Check out Timothy Osmundson's return to the family in the first four minutes of the movie, below:

8/7c The Challenge (MTV)

The season finale is here, and T.J. has promised the final challenge will be the most brutal to date. With eight still in the running to win, it really will come down to the wire who wins. Be sure to hit up TV Fanatic for a full rundown of all the insanity.

8/7c Married At First Sight (Lifetime)

The controversial wedding show returns with an all-new season. This time 10 singles embark on a journey where they will walk down an aisle and marry a stranger. Between the interesting individuals that the matchmakers chose and the fact that this rendition is in New Orleans, expect an off the wall season.

10/9c Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (ABC)

After a character-driven episode with Mack and Deke, the agents must refocus their attention to regaining access to the time drive that is now in the possession of Sibyl and Nathaniel Malick.

Meanwhile, Jiaying, AKA Daisy's Inhuman mother who tried to kill her, returns to help Yo-Yo fix her own powers that have been unreliable as of late.

Thursday, July 16

Doom Patrol (HBO Max/DC Universe)

Jane lies unconscious and covered in wax after Candlemaker’s attack on the Underground.

Niles’ search for a runaway Dorothy heads into space while Larry entertains and educates the visiting three Pioneers of the Uncharted, returned to Earth after 65 years spent in space.

Will Dorothy find a haven in the heavens? Can Cliff bring her home? Our review will discuss what else could go wrong for our intrepid heroes.

9/8c Canada's Drag Race (Crave and Wow Presents Plus)

After two surprising eliminations, the queens must put their superstar skills to the test and perform in girl groups. Which queen will shine on the main stage? And who will be the third queen to sashay away?

10/9c The Bold Type (Freeform)

On the Season 4 finale of The Bold Type Sutton is left reeling from her heartbreak over the end of her and Richard's relationship.

Kat is keeping her fling with Eva a secret for now, but will Jane and Sutton see through it?

Jane is forced to come to a tough decision when Jacqueline shuts down one of her stories. Will she go against her mentor, or let the story go?

Friday, July 17

8/7c RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

The journey to the end is getting closer and closer. More than half of the queens have been eliminated and a new frontrunner has emerged after a tough challenge win. Who will be the next queen to get voted out?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.